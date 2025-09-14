College football top 25 rankings 2025: Coaches Poll released for Week 4
By Josh Sanchez
Week 3 of the college football season is in the books, and it was another weekend full of unpredictable upsets and teams establishing themselves as true powerhouses and national championship contenders.
While we gear up for another week, it's time to look at how the rankings have been shaken up.
MORE: ESPN College GameDay location announced for Week 4 of 2025 college football season
On Sunday morning, the latest Coaches Poll was released to give ups a snapshot of how every team stacks up against each other as we prepare to wrap up the first month of the season.
Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, LSU, and Oregon make up the top five.
Where does your favorite team stand in the updated Coaches Poll?
A full look at the Coaches Poll for Week 4 of the 2025 college football season can be seen below.
MORE: College football AP Top 25 rankings 2025: Voter reveals bracket for Week 4
2025 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings- Week 4
- Ohio State (62)
- Penn State (3)
- Georgia (1)
- LSU (1)
- Oregon
- Miami
- Texas
- Illinois
- Florida State
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Texas Tech
- Indiana
- Utah
- Georgia Tech
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
- South Carolina
- Auburn
Schools Dropped Out
No. 11 Clemson; No. 23 South Florida; No. 24 Arizona State; No. 25 BYU;
Others Receiving Votes
BYU 158; Arizona State 141; USC 117; Clemson 116; Tulane 107; Louisville 53; TCU 49; South Florida 48; Mississippi State 27; SMU 24; Nebraska 24; Navy 15; Memphis 14; Washington 13; North Carolina State 13; Baylor 8; Houston 5; Kansas 2; UNLV 1; California 1;
About the Coaches Poll
"The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools," USA TODAY writes. "The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th."
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Week 2 TV schedule for Sunday’s NFL games
BOXING: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford full fight video highlights & results
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN College GameDay location announced for Week 4 of 2025 college football season
CFB: Tennessee has the 'best' environment in college football despite loss to Georgia claims analyst
VIRAL: Wild sideline moment leaves LSU coach Brian Kelly on the turf