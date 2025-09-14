The Big Lead

College football top 25 rankings 2025: Coaches Poll released for Week 4

The Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 4 of the 2025 college football season has been released following a tumultuous opening weekend across the country.

By Josh Sanchez

Ohio State Brutus Buckeye cheers before the game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State Brutus Buckeye cheers before the game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Week 3 of the college football season is in the books, and it was another weekend full of unpredictable upsets and teams establishing themselves as true powerhouses and national championship contenders.

While we gear up for another week, it's time to look at how the rankings have been shaken up.

On Sunday morning, the latest Coaches Poll was released to give ups a snapshot of how every team stacks up against each other as we prepare to wrap up the first month of the season.

Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleaders and dance team celebrate after the game at the Ohio Stadium
Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleaders and dance team celebrate after the game at the Ohio Stadium / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, LSU, and Oregon make up the top five.

Where does your favorite team stand in the updated Coaches Poll?

full look at the Coaches Poll for Week 4 of the 2025 college football season can be seen below.

2025 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings- Week 4

Ohio State Buckeyes fans and students cheer during the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats
Ohio State Buckeyes fans and students cheer during the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  1. Ohio State (62)
  2. Penn State (3)
  3. Georgia (1)
  4. LSU (1)
  5. Oregon
  6. Miami
  7. Texas
  8. Illinois
  9. Florida State
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Iowa State
  14. Alabama
  15. Tennessee
  16. Texas Tech
  17. Indiana
  18. Utah
  19. Georgia Tech
  20. Michigan
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Missouri
  23. Vanderbilt
  24. South Carolina
  25. Auburn

Schools Dropped Out

No. 11 Clemson; No. 23 South Florida; No. 24 Arizona State; No. 25 BYU;

Others Receiving Votes

BYU 158; Arizona State 141; USC 117; Clemson 116; Tulane 107; Louisville 53; TCU 49; South Florida 48; Mississippi State 27; SMU 24; Nebraska 24; Navy 15; Memphis 14; Washington 13; North Carolina State 13; Baylor 8; Houston 5; Kansas 2; UNLV 1; California 1;

About the Coaches Poll

"The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools," USA TODAY writes. "The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th."

