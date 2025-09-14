College football AP Top 25 rankings 2025: Voter reveals bracket for Week 4
By Josh Sanchez
Week 3 of the college football season is in the books and fans are now waiting for the release of the latest rankings following another wild weekend of action.
There were plenty of upsets and standout performances across the nation, and it's time to see how things will now shake up.
One AP Top 25 voter who always shares some early insight into how things could play out is respected media veteran Brett McMurphy, who is transparent enough to share his ballot each and every week.
On Sunday, McMurphy released his rankings for Week 4, with the Ohio State Buckeyes retaining the No. 1 spot, but gymnastics followed.
Following the Buckeyes on McMurphy's ballot is the Georgia Bulldogs, who would jump from No. 6 to No. 2 after the big comeback win on the road against the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers.
The LSU Tigers would stay put at No. 3, with the Miami Hurricanes leaping the Oregon Ducks to round out the top five.
We will find out the official rankings when the AP Top 25 poll releases at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 14. Until then, you can view McMurphy's full ballot here.
