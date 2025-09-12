The Big Lead

College football games on today 9/12/25: Week 3 TV schedule for Friday

The 2025 college football season continues on Friday, September 12, 2025. Here is the TV schedule for today's slate of games, including one Top 25 team in action.

By Josh Sanchez

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza during the Indiana versus Old Dominion football game at Memorial Stadium
Indiana's Fernando Mendoza during the Indiana versus Old Dominion football game at Memorial Stadium / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Happy Friday, college football fans. We've made it to another weekend of the 2025 season, with five FBS games on tonight's slate of action, including one Top 25 team.

To kick off the action, The No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers host Indiana State ate Memorial Stadium on the Big Ten Network. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

MORE: College Football 2025: 3 teams with the most to prove in Week 3

Other games on the schedule are nationally broadcast games between the Colorado Buffaloes and Houston Texas on ESPN, and the Kansas State Wildcats at Arizona Wildcats on FOX.

Detail view of a ESPN college football emblem on a end zone broadcast camera during the first half between the North Dakota S
Detail view of a ESPN college football emblem on a end zone broadcast camera during the first half between the North Dakota State Bison against the Colorado Buffaloes / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

How can you tune into Friday's action throughout the day?

A full look at the TV schedule for today's slate of games can be seen below (all times Eastern).

College football Week 3 TV schedule - Friday, September 12

Indiana Hoosiers cheerleader in the first quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana Hoosiers cheerleader in the first quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana State vs. Indiana (22) | 6:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Betting Odds: Indiana -48.5 | O/U: 59.5

Colgate vs. Syracuse | 7:00 p.m. ET | ACC Network
Betting Odds: Syracuse -37.5 | O/U: 66.5

Colorado vs. Houston | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Betting Odds: Houston -4.5 | O/U: 44.5

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kansas State vs. Arizona | 9:00 p.m. ET | FOX
Betting Odds: Kansas State -1.5 | O/U: 54.5

New Mexico vs. UCLA | 10:00 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Betting Odds: UCLA -15.5 | O/U: 52.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

