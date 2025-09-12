College football games on today 9/12/25: Week 3 TV schedule for Friday
By Josh Sanchez
Happy Friday, college football fans. We've made it to another weekend of the 2025 season, with five FBS games on tonight's slate of action, including one Top 25 team.
To kick off the action, The No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers host Indiana State ate Memorial Stadium on the Big Ten Network. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
MORE: College Football 2025: 3 teams with the most to prove in Week 3
Other games on the schedule are nationally broadcast games between the Colorado Buffaloes and Houston Texas on ESPN, and the Kansas State Wildcats at Arizona Wildcats on FOX.
How can you tune into Friday's action throughout the day?
A full look at the TV schedule for today's slate of games can be seen below (all times Eastern).
College football Week 3 TV schedule - Friday, September 12
Indiana State vs. Indiana (22) | 6:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Betting Odds: Indiana -48.5 | O/U: 59.5
Colgate vs. Syracuse | 7:00 p.m. ET | ACC Network
Betting Odds: Syracuse -37.5 | O/U: 66.5
Colorado vs. Houston | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Betting Odds: Houston -4.5 | O/U: 44.5
Kansas State vs. Arizona | 9:00 p.m. ET | FOX
Betting Odds: Kansas State -1.5 | O/U: 54.5
New Mexico vs. UCLA | 10:00 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Betting Odds: UCLA -15.5 | O/U: 52.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
