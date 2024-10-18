College Football 2024: Best games of Week 8
By Tyler Reed
Every weekend of the college football season is memorable. It doesn't matter if Alabama is playing opossum tech. We only have so much time every year to celebrate this beautiful sport.
This weekend, fans have been gifted with a star-studded lineup of games. Here are the best games to watch in Week 8.
Nebraska vs. #16 Indiana
This is not a joke, but there will be a massive football game in Bloomington, Indiana, this Saturday. Indiana enters this game 6-0, while Nebraska is 5-1, looking to spoil the fun for the Hoosiers. This will be a great matchup to start off your college football slate.
#24 Michigan vs. #22 Illinois
The Michigan Wolverines have the unfortunate duty of playing an Illinois team that is rocking leather-painted helmets this weekend. It's a massive game for the future of both programs, as the losers will more than likely find themselves out of the top 25.
#7 Alabama vs. #11 Tennessee
A monster game will take place in the SEC when Alabama meets Tennessee on Saturday. Both programs have not had the best two-week stretch. Two weeks ago, both teams suffered upsets, and last week, neither team looked all that impressive to talent that was less than.
This game will separate who the legit program is this season.
RELATED: Anonymous college football coach has high praise for Tennessee's CFP chances
#5 Georgia vs. #1 Texas
The main event of college football Saturday will be Georgia looking to knock off number one Texas. The Bulldogs' one blemish on the season happened in the game of the year against Alabama. At the same time, the Longhorns are still perfect after dominating Oklahoma last week.
Texas' welcome to the SEC moment will be something the world will see. Are they ready to belong to the conference where it just means more?
