Learner Tien shares hilarious urgency to upset Daniil Medvedev at Australian Open
By Joe Lago
So far, the Australian Open, at least in the men's draw, has been a showcase for teenagers to record breakthrough victories. Learner Tien, a 19-year-old American, is the latest teen phenom to shine in Melbourne.
Tien outlasted No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev in a five-set second-round marathon, finally prevailing just before 3 a.m. Melbourne time with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (8-10), 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) triumph.
The grueling match lasted four hours, 49 minutes, and afterward, Tien shared his urgency to get the match over with.
"Honestly in the fourth set, I just had to pee so bad," said Tien, drawing laughs from the diehard fans who stayed until match point. "I was just trying to finish it up fairly quick."
Tien, who's ranked 121st in the world, took a 2-0 set lead but lost a third-set tiebreaker that gave Medvedev the momentum to easily take the fourth set and force a decisive fifth frame. Medvedev, a three-time Australian Open finalist, served for the match at 6-5, but Tien got the service break to force a third tiebreak.
“It was definitely harder than maybe it could have been, but, whatever,” Tien said during his postmatch interview. “I really appreciate all you guys staying out here. I know it’s late. I have no idea what time it is."
Jokes aside, Tien's upset victory made history.
Tien, who turned pro in 2023 after reaching two junior Grand Slam finals and playing one semester of college tennis at USC, is the youngest American male to reach the Australian Open third round since Pete Sampras' run to the fourth round in 1990 at age 18. The native of Irvine, California, also became the first Australian Open qualifier to beat a top-five ATP player since 2005.
“Belief is a big thing in succeeding and winning, in general. I always go on the court believing that there’s a chance I can win,” Tien told reporters afterward. "I wasn’t trying to think of the match as anything more important than any other match I’ve ever played. I was just going to go out there, have fun, see what I could do.”
