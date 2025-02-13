Clippers fan wins trip of a lifetime with spectacular half-court shot (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
It's the dream of every man that finds himself at a basketball game. A shooting competition takes place, and your ticket is called.
Sure, the palms may be sweaty, the knees possibly weak, and the arms may start feeling heavy, but the nervousness goes away once you hit the court.
RELATED: Trolling of Cowboys, 76ers, Padres, Arsenal fans goes viral with tattoo video (WATCH)
That was certainly the case for one lucky Los Angeles Clippers fan who had a chance at winning a trip to Hawaii with one made half-court heave.
Check out the shot below:
Hawaiian dreams became a reality when one lucky fan decided to toss the rock like Matthew Stafford looking for Calvin Johnson.
An unbelievable shooting form has now landed this lucky fan a trip of a lifetime. These are the moments one never forgets.
Not only did the Clippers fan punch his ticket to an island dream, but the Clippers also earned a significant victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Sure, beating the Grizzlies is nice, but getting the opportunity to win a trip to Hawaii by doing the impossible is the highlight of this game.
If the NBA is still worried about ratings, then they should look no further. It is time to televise every fan shooting competition.
RELATED: Kevin Durant joins NBA elite eight club for all-time scorers
Actually, can we get the half-court football passing shot into the NBA All-Star festivities this season? It would be more fun than watching three separate teams compete on the All-Star weekend.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Bill Nye’s got the Guardians in 2025
NFL: Mock Draft 9.0: Is Travis Hunter going first?
NFL: A.J. Brown says Super Bowl satisfaction was ‘short lived’
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Luka's debut delivers big numbers for ESPN