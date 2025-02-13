Trolling of Cowboys, 76ers, Padres, Arsenal fans goes viral with tattoo video (WATCH)
By Joe Lago
Social media can be divisive. It also possesses the power to bring people together. When the latter is achieved — and all can have a good laugh — then everyone wins.
But here's a warning to die-hard fans of the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Padres, Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers, Arsenal and New England Revolution. You shouldn't scroll down if you're easily triggered. If you're good, then proceed.
As with anything on the internet, once a good gag gets noticed everyone wants to get in on the fun. That's what happened after an X user in Brazil asked "How far does fanaticism go?" with the faux insinuation that a rival soccer club supporter got a tattoo of his team's championships (zero) with no actual ink on his arm.
So now that you know the punch line, below are just a sampling of the troll jobs. Enjoy.
There are so many other posts, including one for Alexander Zverev, who has yet to win a tennis Grand Slam tournament.
In case you're wondering, below is the original video from Instagram. Long live the internet.
