The Big Lead

Clippers coach has no regrets about trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Paul George

Tyronn Lue says he would do the Paul George trade again, despite having given up the reigning NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

By Divij Kulkarni

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and LA Clippers guard Paul George.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and LA Clippers guard Paul George. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Oklahoma City Thunder's victory in becoming NBA champions has led to many reactions within the basketball community. While most are positive, the Los Angeles Clippers have received the short end of the stick, and with good reason.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP last season, and he added a Finals MVP during the team's championship run to go with it. SGA was originally drafted by the Clippers and was dealt to OKC in the now-maligned trade for Paul George. But while fans regret it in hindsight, head coach Ty Lue has a different view.

RELATED: ESPN announces major shakeup to NBA Finals broadcast team, Doris Burke out

“Anything in hindsight is 20/20. You can say I would have never done that, but who wouldn't have traded a first-year player for a guy like PG to team up with Kawhi?" Lue said in a recent podcast appearance on Club Shay Shay.

"Anybody would have done that. They're lying if they're saying they wouldn't. Shai now? It's not a question, but that was a no-brainer to me... If it would have been done all over again, I would have done the trade too."

It's hard to disagree with Lue; predicting the future is never possible, and PG13 seemed like the ideal superstar to pair with the incoming Kawhi Leonard. Injuries and other issues cost the team, but giving up on SGA is something most executives would have done in that scenario.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

ROUNDUP: Belichick seeks bizarre trademark, massive media deal, and more

CFB: 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds entering Week 1 of college football season

GOLF: Team USA Ryder Cup captain selflessly won't compete in event after naming roster

SPORTS MEDIA: Fox, YouTube TV make major contract announcement ahead of college football showdown

VIRAL: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna Lenee make shock baby announcement before NFL season

Home/NBA