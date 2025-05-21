Cleveland mayor takes major shot at Browns despite NFL team's uncertain future
By Matt Reed
For decades the Cleveland Browns struggled to find consistent success in the NFL city that they've called home for over 80 years, but the team's future in Ohio might be more uncertain than ever before based on recent comments made by an influential Cleveland figure.
RELATED: NFL reportedly rejects Detroit Lions' Wild Card seeding proposal
There's been an ongoing saga surrounding the Browns recently that involves the team's future in Cleveland and potentiall stadium plans, but after listening to Cleveland mayor Justin Bibb speak on the matter Browns fans shouldn't be too optimistic about a resolution.
The Cleveland mayor said, "There are more important priorities than the Cleveland Browns."
Back in March, the Browns shared plans for a massive multi-billion dollar stadium renovation that would give Cleveland team's one of the best makeovers in the NFL, however, it now seems uncertain whether those plans will come to fruition.
