Cleveland Browns' rookie is outselling stars before taking his first snap
The Cleveland Browns thought they were getting a developmental quarterback when they selected Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Colorado star was supposed to sit behind veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel, learning the ropes as an emergency option.
However, Sanders' popularity among fans tells a completely different story than what the front office had in mind.
According to the NFL Players Association, Sanders ranks fifth in league-wide jersey sales. That's pretty impressive for a mid-round rookie buried on Cleveland's depth chart, especially when you consider the company he's keeping.
The son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders trails only Philadelphia Eagles stars Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, and Buffalo Bills MVP Josh Allen. Barkley just captured Super Bowl glory and Offensive Player of the Year honors, while Hurts took home Super Bowl MVP.
Sanders brings legitimate credentials beyond his famous last name. The reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year departed college as the most accurate passer in FBS history, a resume that naturally fuels excitement among fans.
Cleveland's stadium is already dotted with his jerseys, creating an interesting dynamic for the organization. If the Browns decide to give Sanders meaningful snaps this season, the announcement alone would generate massive anticipation around the league.
But that attention cuts both ways. Fans buying jerseys now might not be the same ones ready to criticize if his performance doesn't match expectations. There are certainly many waiting.
Sanders faces the challenge of proving the hype surrounding him and Coach Prime's influence amounts to more than just noise.
