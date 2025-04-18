Cleveland Browns GM thinks NFL Draft prospect is 'Faster than Lamar Jackson'
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry had nothing but good things to say about former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
According to Miles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Berry spent some time singing Milroe's praises, calling him a "rare physical talent."
“He may be the only quarterback when he gets in the NFL, who’s faster than Lamar [Jackson]," Berry said, before joking "Don’t tell Lamar I said that, please.”
RELATED: Jaxson Dart makes surprising 2025 NFL Draft decision
“[Milroe has] rare physical gifts," he continued, "He’s strong, he’s fast, he’s got a really strong arm. And any system that you build around him, you want to take advantage of the fact that he has things that no other players at the position have.”
Milroe's unique gifts are undeniable; he has one of the best arms in this draft class, and was one of college football's most accurate passer's on deep balls last season. He's a dynamic playmaker when he decides to tuck and run the ball, as well. That ability makes him an incredibly tantalizing player on the board for quarterback hungry teams late in the first round and early in the second.
Milroe's overall accuracy as a passer is what's kept him from being one of the top two quarterbacks in this class, and an early first round pick. He struggles with touch in short and medium yardage situations, and doesn't do a good job of anticipating throwing windows all the time.
Even so, there's a lot of upside to Milroe, and with the Browns holding the second pick of the second round in this year's draft, there's a good chance we'll see him in Cleveland next season.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL DRAFT: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 18.0: Forecasts for the first three rounds
CFB: Nico Iamaleava transfer bombshell drops with new home being 'reported' amid NIL drama
NBA: LeBron James' Ken doll smashes sales records, sells out after launch
NFL: Washington Commanders reportedly nearing $3B deal to bring team back to DC
SPORTS MEDIA: Cassidy Hubbarth gets emotional after tribute during her final ESPN NBA game