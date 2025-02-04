Saquon Barkley takes another savage shot at the New York Giants
By Matt Reed
When Saquon Barkley moved from the New York Giants to NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles there was definitely going to be some bad blood between the two fanbases as the season rolled on. However, what nobody could've anticipated is how savage Barkley would be when talking about his former team.
Barkley has always been a mild-mannered player that comes off as a first-class teammate and person, but when given the chance he's definitely laid into his former team for not keeping him last offseason.
His Eagles are now one game away from winning a Super Bowl in just his first season with Philadelphia after breaking 2,000 yards on the ground. Barkley was interviewed by NFL quarterback Jameis Winston to kick off Super Bowl week, and although the question had nothing to do with Barkley per se his response was truly pointed towards the Giants.
Winston simply wanted to know which NFL team should sign him this offseason after finishing the 2024 regular season with the Cleveland Browns. That's when Barkley responded "I think the New York Giants need a quarterback right now."
On the surface it might seem like a tame remark, but not only does Barkley feel slighted for how New York treated him, but he's also good friends with former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, whom the team decided to move on from this season.
It's safe to say the Giants are kicking themselves for at least one of those transactions, and if Barkley helps deliver the Eagles a Super Bowl this weekend New York will only see their pain worsen.
