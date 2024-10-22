Christian Pulisic scores incredible Champions League goal for AC Milan (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
Christian Pulisic is living his best life in Europe. He's off to a remarkable start to his second Serie A season with AC Milan, recording five goals and three assists in eight games. And he's so settled in Italy now that he's doing postgame interviews in Italian.
On Tuesday, the fun continued for Pulisic in AC Milan's Champions League match against Club Brugge.
The American star opened the scoring in the 34th minute when his corner kick eluded everyone, including goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, and found the back of the net for an "Olimpico" goal.
The goal was Pulisic's second in Champions League play this season. He now has seven goals across all competitions and is primed to surpass his career-best 15 goals, which he scored last season for AC Milan.
Pulisic was criticized by U.S. national team alums Tim Howard and Alexi Lalas for leaving the USMNT camp last week and missing a meaningless friendly against Mexico in Guadalajara. Well, he left early so he could prepare for his club's upcoming big matches and score stunning goals like he did Tuesday.
