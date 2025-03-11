Chris Simms seems to still be a tad upset over Tom Brady and Deflategate
By Tyler Reed
Dan Patrick may have invoked some old feelings with the host of his self-titled show when he brought up Deflategate with guest Chris Simms.
Simms was on to discuss the start of NFL free agency; however, this interview is only going to be remembered for his vehement thoughts on Deflategate.
The subject of Tom Brady came up when discussing the moves the Las Vegas Raiders may make this offseason due to Brady being a part-owner. That's when the discussion moved to how Simms feels about Brady's involvement in Deflategate. The rest is a social media poster's dream.
Check out Simms' rant below:
When Patrick mentioned that deflating footballs is kind of a silly rule, Simms went into a defensive mode, saying the rule needs to be in the NFL.
The former NFL quarterback compared not having the rule to the NBA allowing the rims to be lowered or to the MLB allowing teams to use metal bats, which we'd be all for.
Deflategate is known as the time when Brady, who was the quarterback of the New England Patriots, ordered footballs to be deflated before the team's win over the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship.
In what feels like a non-story that became headline news, those like Simms feel Deflategate is sacrilegious to the game. However, something tells me that other quarterbacks could have done the same thing and still not been as accomplished as Brady. We're team Patrick on this one.
Deflategate is about as serious as the NCAA acting like they care about amateur statuses.
