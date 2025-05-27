Chris Paul’s potential future team named amid rumors of Spurs exit
Chris Paul has officially been in the NBA for two decades. Having been drafted in 2005 by the New Orleans Hornets, the Point God just finished his 20th season in the league. But even though he is now 40 years old, it doesn't seem like CP is ready to hang up his boots just yet.
Paul is no longer able to produce at the same level as he did in his prime, but he is still a key contributor. After he departed from the Phoenix Suns, he played a season for the Golden State Warriors before becoming a part of the San Antonio Spurs during the 2024-25 campaign. But now it might be time to move again.
NBA insider Sam Amico of Hoops Wire has named the Portland Trail Blazers as a team to watch for Paul's next franchise. He even explained why.
“The Blazers are among the teams that could have an interest in Chris Paul should he not return to the Spurs, a source told Hoops Wire," Amico wrote.
"Portland GM Joe Cronin has suggested he likes the roster as currently constructed, though those around the league have said the Blazers would like to add a veteran guard to mentor Scoot Henderson.”
CP3 would join the Blazers in a veteran role, but it's hard to see the franchise contending anytime soon. Paul averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game last season. It's not negligible production. While Portland could be a good spot, Paul will still feel like he can maybe win a championship before he retires.
