Chris Paul gives major hint at where he may finish his NBA career
By Tyler Reed
It's the most wonderful time of the year to be an NBA fan. On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will tip off the 2025 NBA Finals.
However, it isn't just the biggest series of the year that has caught the eyes of basketball sickos around the world.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton has high praise for SGA ahead of NBA Finals matchup
Other teams and players are also thinking about their future, which includes veteran point guard Chris Paul.
Paul spent last season with the San Antonio Spurs, and with his next destination potentially being his last, the future Hall of Famer may have just revealed who he wants to play for next season.
During a visit with ESPN's 'The Pat McAfee Show', Paul mentioned that the next stop in his career will have to be closer to his family.
Paul stated that he has lived without his family for the last six seasons, and the conversations about his playing future are revolving around being closer to his family.
As Arash Markazi tweeted, Paul and his family live in Los Angeles. Could that mean the point guard has a farewell tour with the Los Angeles Clippers? Or does it mean fans will finally get to see Paul and LeBron James team up, even though it is a decade too late?
It will be interesting to see what decision is made by Paul. His numbers have dwindled in the past few seasons; however, his veteran leadership would be unmatched.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Angels pitcher suspects Red Sox stole signs, leading to pregame incident
NBA: Pacers HC Rick Carlisle thought Knicks firing of Tom Thibodeau was 'fake AI thing'
NFL: Insider believes Shedeur Sanders could become Cleveland Browns starting quarterback
SPORTS MEDIA: Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, Fox NFL analyst arrested
VIRAL: Novak Djokovic pulls off insane rally during Roland-Garros match