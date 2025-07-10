Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy hints that team will be showing off deep ball this season
By Tyler Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs' plans of winning a third straight Super Bowl were foiled when the Philadelphia Eagles took them to the woodshed this past February.
It wasn't the Hollywood ending the Chiefs were hoping for; however, the team will be out for revenge in 2025.
The Chiefs being out for revenge sounds frightening for everyone else in the NFL, especially if the offense can take even another massive leap.
Recently. Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was a guest on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams, and during the interview, the Chiefs receiver mentioned the offense may be using the deep ball a lot more this upcoming season.
Adams asked Worthy if the downfield throw would be used more in 2025. That's when Worthy mentioned that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told Worthy to make sure his hamstrings are ready for training camp.
It makes sense that this is the next evolution of the Chiefs' offense. Worthy was one of the fastest players in the 2024 draft class. Now, the team is hoping to translate that during live action.
The Chiefs once had one of the best deep ball threats in the league when Patrick Mahomes could throw to Tyreek Hill. Now, the team will be hoping that Worthy can become Hill 2.0.
If this works out, it's safe to say the Chiefs will once again be the team to beat in the AFC.
