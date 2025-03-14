Chicago Bulls championship banners damaged as Disturbed gets down with the sickness
By Tyler Reed
The team of the 90s in the NBA was none other than the Chicago Bulls. It was a decade dominated by Michael Jordan and an era that is still cherished today.
The Bulls won six NBA championships in the 1990s. The franchise three-peated two separate times and could have quite possibly won every title from 1991 to 1998 if Jordan hadn't had the desire to try baseball.
Bulls fans still talk fondly of that era because they haven't sniffed a championship since. Yes, the Derrick Rose era had promise, but injuries derailed what would have been one of the greatest careers we've ever seen.
If you were to walk into the United Center, you would see high above the court, six championship banners. At least you would have before Disturbed came to town.
The Chicago Tribune is reporting that the legendary rock band put on quite a show during their visit to Chicago.
Actually, the show was so hot that the flames scorched the championship banners hanging in the United Center.
That's taking the show to a whole new level when it comes to literally catching the roof on fire. The Chicago Tribune reports that the banners will come down after being damaged during the incident.
If Disturbed wants to keep the show's format intact, it would be better off going to a place like the Spectrum Center. Everyone knows the Charlotte Hornets have no banners to hang.
That joke stung a little more than I imagined, being a Hornets fan. However, it now seems that Bulls fans will think twice before getting their Butt Rock fix from Disturbed.
