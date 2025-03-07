Chicago Bears mock draft: Post-combine first-round forecasts
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 12.0: Post-combine first-round projections
Below are the players being projected to the Chicago Bears at No. 10 by the mock drafting community.
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Tyler Dragon, USA Today: Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times during his rookie season, which was the third-highest in NFL history. Chicago must upgrade its offensive line to protect the 2024 No. 1 overall pick better.
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: Despite concerns about his arm length, everything else is there for Campbell to be a solid NFL tackle. With Darnell Wright already in place on the right side, he and Campbell could be the tandem that keeps Caleb Williams upright for years to come
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: While he's not as athletic as Kelvin Banks Jr., he's been incredibly consistent throughout his LSU career. He'll get questions about his sub-33-inch arm length, but just as he told reporters at the combine, I'd also encourage skeptics to go watch the tape.
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: Peter Skoronski never got a chance to play offensive tackle when he was drafted. I am not sure Campbell will either. That doesn’t change the fact that he’s an NFL starter, especially for a team like Chicago, where he would be perfect at guard or center
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Ayrton Ostly, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jeanty is just too good of a prospect to let fall out of the top 10. New coach Ben Johnson's offenses in Detroit ran through the running game and the Bears get a bell-cow back in the first round here. Jeanty's generational contact balance churns out extra yards and wears down defenses.
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: For the second time in three drafts, Ryan Poles takes an offensive tackle with the No. 10 overall pick (SEE: Darnell Wright in 2023).
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Jerry Jones and Cowboys as clueless as ever
NFL: Best landing spots for Davante Adams
MLB: Scherzer: ABS challenge system in place because of gambling concerns
SPORTS MEDIA: ‘Around the Horn’ demise sad for an entire generation of fans