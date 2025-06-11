Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen names odd reason for appearing on top sports podcast
By Matt Reed
Magnus Carlsen is the undisputed top chess grandmaster in the world, and he's started to get a lot of attention online over the years not just because of his elite talent but also his unique personality whether he wins or loses matches.
RELATED: Runner attempted to complete absurd marathon challenge while drinking 26 beers
While recently appearing on popular sports podcast 'Pardon My Take,' Carlsen discussed his amazing chess-playing abilities while also revealing the funny reason as to why he actually joined the sports program to chat.
Carlsen stated that his wife is actually a huge fan of Barstool founder Dave Portnoy's pizza reviews, which have become a hit on social media over the years.
Once he revealed that fun fact, PMT hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter said they'll try to set Carlsen up with Portnoy the next time he comes to America so that he can potentially appear in one.
