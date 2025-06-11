The Big Lead

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen names odd reason for appearing on top sports podcast

The Norwegian chess star revealed his wife's obsession with a certain Barstool Sports segment.

By Matt Reed

Chess pieces sit ready for play Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at SPARK on the Circle along Monument Circle in Indianapolis.
Chess pieces sit ready for play Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at SPARK on the Circle along Monument Circle in Indianapolis. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Magnus Carlsen is the undisputed top chess grandmaster in the world, and he's started to get a lot of attention online over the years not just because of his elite talent but also his unique personality whether he wins or loses matches.

While recently appearing on popular sports podcast 'Pardon My Take,' Carlsen discussed his amazing chess-playing abilities while also revealing the funny reason as to why he actually joined the sports program to chat.

Carlsen stated that his wife is actually a huge fan of Barstool founder Dave Portnoy's pizza reviews, which have become a hit on social media over the years.

Once he revealed that fun fact, PMT hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter said they'll try to set Carlsen up with Portnoy the next time he comes to America so that he can potentially appear in one.

