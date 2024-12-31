Cheez-It Citrus Bowl mascot officiates fan wedding (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
College football has been facing a major dilemma since the start of the playoff era. How can the sport make the other bowl games mean something?
That's easy: you allow companies like Pop-Tarts and Cheez-It to entertain the masses. The Pop-Tarts Bowl has been a grand slam since its inception last season. Now, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is getting in on the action.
The Cheez-It mascot, known as Ched-Z, was tasked with a high honor during the game. The master cheese man was tasked with officiating a wedding and did not disappoint.
In what can only be described as every woman's dream wedding day, Erin Doolin and Erik Yakes were wed during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
A couple from Frederick, Maryland, getting married at a South Carolina-Illinois football game on New Year's Eve by a toasted cheddar mascot, is the epitome of what college football should be.
It's usually said that crab cakes and football are what Maryland does. Now, one can add getting married in the big cheese game as something Marylanders do.
