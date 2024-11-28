Charles Barkley names 'crazy' reason why LeBron James will never surpass Michael Jordan as the GOAT
LeBron James or Michael Jordan? The question about who is the GOAT always involves these two legends. While for many, it has never even been a debate, over the years, LBJ has slowly but surely closed the gap.
Jordan is still ahead of James in many accolades, such as NBA Champions, NBA MVP awards, and more. Moreover, MJ's spotless 6-0 record in the NBA Finals always helps his GOAT case.
However, when James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA's all-time leading scorer, the wave shifted towards the King.
Although the LA Lakers superstar has the most points in NBA history, Hall of. Famer Charles Barkley still thinks Jordan is a better player and ultimately views him as the greatest basketball player of all time.
"That's an amazing stat to talk about," Barkley said. "I don't get into debates about greatness. So has LeBron has played how more seasons than Michael Jordan? He's still behind him. That's crazy. Listen, I love LeBron but for him to be behind MJ and played probably eight more seasons? Come on, man, y'all need to stop this."
As per the above-attached conversation, James is still behind Jordan in career 30-point games despite playing more seasons than him.
While this certainly proves Jordan's skills as a scorer, Barkley may have forgotten to take James' other achievements into account.
After all, apart from being the league's all-time scoring leader, James is fourth in assists, seventh in three-pointers made, and a plethora of more stats.
The definition of a GOAT is different for every fan, but judging James on a single, scoring-friendly stat is certainly unfair.
