Charles Barkley labels LeBron James a 'bum'
At one point this season, the Los Angeles Lakers were 10-4 and eyeing the top spot in the Western Conference. However, since then, the Purple and Gold have failed to make the most of their good start.
Following their most recent blowout loss at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers are now 10-7 and hold the sixth seed in the West.
This particular defeat extended the team's losing streak to three games, and many fans are understandably losing faith in the team's chances of winning a ring this year.
Speaking of the 27-point loss, LeBron James' struggles were quite noticeable as the King had under 20 points and committed 5 turnovers.
After the game, NBA legend Charles Barkley had a short but lethal response to James' performance. Chuck apparently placed a bet on James having a good game and instead ended up losing his money.
"Is it my fault LeBron’s a bum?" Barkley said.
Barkley is known for his ruthless assessments of NBA stars, regardless of their stature. In the above-attached video, Chuck proved that once again with a brutal insult directed at James.
Sure, LBJ wasn't at his best vs. the Suns, but he is having a good season so far. Even in Year 22, James is averaging 23.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game for the Lakers.
The 39-year-old is averaging fewer points than fans are used to seeing him put up, but he is making it up with an increased output in the playmaking department.
