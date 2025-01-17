Cavaliers identify top trade target to address their most pressing need
By Joe Lago
The Cleveland Cavaliers know their biggest need as the NBA's Feb. 6 trading deadline approaches, and Thursday's blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder merely confirmed their most glaring weakness.
The Cavs lacked the necessary perimeter size and physicality to match the Thunder in a sobering 134-114 defeat in a matchup of the first-place teams in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference.
The Athletic's Joe Vardon reported Friday that Cleveland has expressed interest in acquiring Cam Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets to boost their perimeter defense.
League sources told Vardon that the Cavaliers have discussed the 6-foot-8 Johnson as a possible trade target, but their interest is thought to be "more serious than that," according to rival team officials.
Cleveland will have take a number if it wants to acquire Johnson. The Nets are expected to field plenty of inquires about the 28-year-old forward who is averaging career highs in scoring (19.6 points per game) and assists (3.0 per game) and is shooting 42.8% from 3-point range.
More importantly, Johnson has previous experience excelling as a 3-and-D wing for a title contender. In his second NBA season in 2020-21, he was a key reserve for a Phoenix Suns squad that reached the NBA Finals, where he averaged 8.5 points and shot 43.5% on 3s.
The loss to OKC dropped the Cavaliers into a tie for the league's best record at 34-6. With a six-game lead over the defending champion Boston Celtics for the East's No. 1 seed, Cleveland has shown it has the staying power to remain on top.
Trading for Johnson could be the move that helps send the Cavs to the Finals for the first time since 2018.
