Canelo Alvarez to make $3,858 per second after spurning Jake Paul fight
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is already rich, but his bank balance is about to go stratospheric after agreeing a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season.
The Mexican superstar, who was previously linked with a bout against Jake Paul, opted to turn his back on that matchup in favor of a four-fight arrangement with Saudi promoter Turki Alalshikh in a deal worth an estimated $400 million, per research from Action Network.
Canelo's mooted matchup with Paul on Cinco de Mayo weekend was expected to be a blockbuster success, with the bout due to be streamed live on Netflix.
But after being offered an even bigger deal by Alalshikh and Riyadh Season, Canelo's earnings are set to skyrocket even further.
With two fights in 2025 and two more planned for 2026, Canelo is expected to bank $400 million, an average of $100 per fight. But a deeper dive into Canelo's earnings is even more jaw-dropping.
If Canelo is taken the distance in each of his four bouts in the deal, he would earn an average of $8.33 million per three-minute round. That's $231,481 per minute, or $3,858 per second.
If he wins any of his bouts inside the distance – he's stopped 39 of his 62 wins – that per-second rate will only increase.
A spokesperson for Action Network said: "For context, Canelo will earn more for a single second in the ring than the average UK worker makes in a month.
"This deal further cements Saudi Arabia’s grip on elite boxing, with Riyadh Season continuing to invest heavily in staging the sport’s biggest fights.
"For Canelo, it represents not only a generational payday but also the opportunity to further solidify his legacy in the ring, taking on the biggest names in boxing rather than engaging in crossover bouts with social media stars."
