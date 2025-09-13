Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford live stream: How to watch online
By Josh Sanchez
In a matter of hours, boxing fans around the world will be treated to the highly-anticipated undisputed super middleweight championship bout between Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez and undefeated Terence Crawford.
The bout goes down at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.
Canelo enters the bout at 63-2-2 for his professional career, while Crawford sits a perfect 41-0.
In the co-main event of the night, fans will be treated to an exciting junior middleweight bout between Callum Walsh and Fernando Vargas Jr.
How can you tune into tonight's event?
All of the information you need to catch every second of the action from the opening bell can be seen below.
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford live stream & viewing info
Date: Saturday, September 13
Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Live Stream: Netflix
- Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Terence Crawford, undisputed super middleweight title
- Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr., junior middleweights
- Christian M'billi (c) vs. Lester Martinez, interim WBC super middleweight title
- Mohammed Alakel vs. John Ornelas, lightweights
- Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams, super welterweights
- Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin, heavyweights
- Reito Tsutsumi vs. Javier Martinez, super featherweights
- Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo, light welterweights
- Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana, light heavyweights
Netflix subscribers around the world are able to live-stream the action as part of the monthly or annual subscription cost, with no additional pay-per-view costs.
