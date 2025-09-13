Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford odds, fight card &viewing details
By Josh Sanchez
The fight that boxing fans have been waiting for is finally here, with Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford set to go down on Saturday, September 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Mexican superstar Canelo (63-2-2) takes on undefeated Crawford (41-0) for the Undisputed Super Middleweight Title.
As an added bonus, the fight will stream live on Netflix.
Along with Canelo vs. Crawford, the event includes an exciting junior middleweight bout between Callum Walsh and Fernando Vargas Jr. in the co-main event, along with an interim WBC super middleweight title bout between Christian M'billi and Lester Martinez.
A look at the full fight card and betting odds can be seen below.
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford betting odds & fight card
Date: Saturday, September 13
Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Live Stream: Netflix
- Canelo Alvarez (c) -160 vs. Terence Crawford +130, undisputed super middleweight title
- Callum Walsh -335 vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. +240, junior middleweights
- Christian M'billi (c) -205 vs. Lester Martinez +150, interim WBC super middleweight title
- Mohammed Alakel -3000 vs. John Ornelas +1100, lightweights
- Serhii Bohachuk -560 vs. Brandon Adams +370, super welterweights
- Ivan Dychko -120 vs. Jermaine Franklin -105, heavyweights
- Reito Tsutsumi -5000 vs. Javier Martinez +1500, super featherweights
- Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo, light welterweights
- Steven Nelson -320 vs. Raiko Santana +240, light heavyweights
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
