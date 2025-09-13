The Big Lead

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford odds, fight card &viewing details

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford boxing match, here's a look at the betting odds and full fight card.

By Josh Sanchez

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin box during a super middleweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin box during a super middleweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The fight that boxing fans have been waiting for is finally here, with Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford set to go down on Saturday, September 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Mexican superstar Canelo (63-2-2) takes on undefeated Crawford (41-0) for the Undisputed Super Middleweight Title.

MORE: Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford weigh-in ends with wild fan brawl

As an added bonus, the fight will stream live on Netflix.

Terence Crawford prepares for his fight against Amir Khan before the WBO welterweight title fight at Madison Square Garden.
Terence Crawford prepares for his fight against Amir Khan before the WBO welterweight title fight at Madison Square Garden. / Sarah Stier-Imagn Images

Along with Canelo vs. Crawford, the event includes an exciting junior middleweight bout between Callum Walsh and Fernando Vargas Jr. in the co-main event, along with an interim WBC super middleweight title bout between Christian M'billi and Lester Martinez.

A look at the full fight card and betting odds can be seen below.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford betting odds & fight card

Date: Saturday, September 13
Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Live Stream: Netflix

  • Canelo Alvarez (c) -160 vs. Terence Crawford +130, undisputed super middleweight title
  • Callum Walsh -335 vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. +240, junior middleweights
  • Christian M'billi (c) -205 vs. Lester Martinez +150, interim WBC super middleweight title
  • Mohammed Alakel -3000 vs. John Ornelas +1100, lightweights
  • Serhii Bohachuk -560 vs. Brandon Adams +370, super welterweights
  • Ivan Dychko -120 vs. Jermaine Franklin -105, heavyweights
  • Reito Tsutsumi -5000 vs. Javier Martinez +1500, super featherweights
  • Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo, light welterweights
  • Steven Nelson -320 vs. Raiko Santana +240, light heavyweights

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

CFB: College football TV schedule 2025: Week 3 AP Top 25 games

CBB: Former college basketball star dies at 30

NBA: Lakers' Luka Doncic lands massive $25 million mansion in star-studded area

NFL: Anonymous NFL executive calls out 'bully' Roger Goodell despite league's success

WWE: WrestleMania 43 date, logo revealed at announcement event

Home/MMA