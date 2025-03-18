Adam Sandler destroys a golf simulator in new Happy Gilmore 2 trailer
By Matt Reed
It's been years since the last time Happy Gilmore hit the golf course, but in July we'll get his long-awaited return alongside many of golf's biggest superstars from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Names like Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth will all feature in the comeback story when Happy Gilmore 2 drops on July 25.
Netflix released a second trailer for the film, which is also slated to include mega celebrities like Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Kid Cudi and more.
During the newest teaser clip posted on Tuesday, Happy Gilmore is seen crushing the ball through a golf simulator screen, revisiting his grandmother's home that he saved and showing a lot of confusion when he sees the statue bust from winning a tournament.
Sandler's character also cracks a few comments about how intimidating it is in modern-day golf with players driving the ball further than ever before. We'll have to wait and see if Gilmore can keep up with the likes of the sport's biggest stars.
