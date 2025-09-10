Caleb Williams’ overthrow problem is haunting the Bears already
The Chicago Bears' 2025 season opener didn't exactly scream "championship contender" the way many expected it would.
With Ben Johnson now calling the shots as head coach, everyone figured quarterback Caleb Williams would finally put his rookie mistakes behind him.
Johnson built that explosive Detroit Lions offense that had everyone talking. Naturally, Bears fans thought he'd work the same magic with their 2024 top draft pick in year two. Week 1 suggested otherwise, with Williams looking awfully familiar to the player who struggled through his debut season.
A recent breakdown of his performance reveals just how steep the mountain ahead really is for the young quarterback.
"Caleb Williams leads NFL QBs with 52 incompletions due to overthrow from last season to week 1 (per TruMedia). 17 more than the next QB. Among all 32 QBs in Week 1 he was the worst in off-target throw rate (28.6%). His accuracy needs to improve and quickly," NFL veteran Clay Harbor noted on the Big Pro Football Show.
Here's the play that probably still haunts Bears fans. Williams had DJ Moore running a fade route with nobody within five yards of him. Easy touchdown, right? Wrong. Williams sailed it over Moore's head, and just like that, six points vanished along with whatever momentum Chicago had built.
Sure, Williams showed flashes. His running strike to Rome Odunze during the opening drive looked like the kind of throw that made him the top pick.
But those highlight moments mean nothing when you're missing the routine stuff that wins games.
The fine margins between playoff runs and Super Bowl dreams often come down to hitting the throws you're supposed to make. Williams better figure that out fast.
