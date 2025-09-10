Caleb Williams’ overthrow problem is haunting the Bears already

Caleb Williams leads NFL QBs with 52 incompletions due to overthrow from last season to week 1 (per TruMedia).



17 more than the next QB



Among all 32 QBs in Week 1 he was the worst in off-target throw rate (28.6%)



His accuracy needs to improve and quickly.