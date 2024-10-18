Caitlin Clark is the top recruiting target for new women's basketball league
By Joe Lago
Caitlin Clark's offseason plans became a hot topic the second her record-setting WNBA rookie season ended. She's playing a lot of golf like she promised and remains noncommittal about playing any competitive basketball before she begins her second season with the Indiana Fever.
Unrivaled, the new 3x3 league created by fellow All-WNBA first-team selections Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is an obvious option for Clark if she decided to play some hoops to prepare for Year 2 in the WNBA.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark nearly makes hole-in-one while preparing for LPGA pro-am
According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Unrivaled will apply a "full-court press" to convince Clark to join the new league.
McCarthy reports that Unrivaled has taken a measured approach at recruiting Clark to allow her time to recover from a busy 2024, which began with an NCAA Tournament run at Iowa and continued with the Fever's first playoff season since 2016.
Now that it has secured an exclusive multiyear media rights deal with TNT Sports, Unrivaled will approach the biggest available free agent about playing in its inaugural season, according to McCarthy.
“Get ready for the full-court press,” a source told McCarthy.
Collier appears to have already launched Unrivaled's recruitment of Clark. The Minnesota Lynx star recently praised the 22-year-old for her impact on the WNBA and across women's basketball.
"She should be one of the (top-paid) players in the world just for the sheer numbers she's bringing," Collier said.
Collier and Unrivaled will have the chance to show Clark just how much she is valued when they give their sales pitch.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Tennessee looking like a title contender
CBB: Title-winning coach Tony Bennett retires from UVA
SPORTS MEDIA: Sydney Sweeney prepping to play boxer
NBA: Lonzo Ball is back!