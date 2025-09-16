Paige Bueckers' debut season with Dallas Wings sees her crowned WNBA Rookie of the Year
The WNBA is shining more than ever right now, and this is reflected in the increased viewership and ratings seen on ESPN during this 2025 season.
One of the major reasons driving the league’s growth and trajectory is the terrific play and storylines generated by bright young stars such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, amongst others.
RELATED: WNBA receives letter from House Democratic Caucus over CBA stalemate
And this year, another new shining talent has put her name into the mix with Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings being named the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year to cap off a fantastic first year campaign.
A lot was expected out of the 2025 first overall pick from UConn and she delivered amidst all the hype and pressure, posting scoring averages of 19.2 points per game.
She also showcased her all around abilities as a basketball player by putting up 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
One of Bueckers’ standout moments during the season was in a matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks, when she dropped 44 to become the record holder for most points ever scored in a WNBA game by a rookie.
While the Wings’ 10-34 record shows they still have a long way to go to become a playoff caliber team, the potential and star power of Paige Bueckers should leave no doubt that Dallas’ future is in very good hands.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
TUESDAY ROUNDUP: MNF doubleheader, Tom Brady set for (flag) football return, and more
SPORTS MEDIA: Molly Qerim pens emotional farewell to 'First Take' fans after news of ESPN departure
NFL: Chargers' Justin Herbert sparks buzz after possible middle finger gesture caught on video
NBA: Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star named NBA’s ‘best golfers’
VIRAL: Wild NFL fan brawl has Cincinnati Bengals fans fighting themselves