Paige Bueckers' debut season with Dallas Wings sees her crowned WNBA Rookie of the Year

Paige Bueckers is the 2025 WNBA @Kia Rookie of the Year 🏆



Averaging 19.2 PPG, 5.4 APG, 3.9 RPG, Bueckers led the @dallaswings as one of the most dynamic rookies the league has ever seen.

#KiaROY | #WelcometotheW