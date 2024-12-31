Cade Klubnik's return to Clemson won't be enough to bring Tigers back to proper contention
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik announced that he would be returning to school next year, eschewing both the NFL Draft and the transfer portal after leading the Tigers to the College Football Playoff.
Klubnik had a solid season under center, throwing for an average of 260 yards and three touchdowns a game, while also displaying a new rushing angle to his game, racking up 463 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He figures to be a key piece for Dabo Swinney's team next year.
But if the Tigers want to get themselves back to true national title contention, Klubnik isn't going to be enough on his own.
Make no mistake: he's a fine quarterback. He's not Trevor Lawrence or Deshaun Watson, but few players are, and expecting him to be a generational talent like either of those two is an absurd expectation. He was a very good quarterback who didn't make many mistakes, and showed himself capable of playing solid, if unspectacular football all season long.
But Dabo and the Tigers need more than a quarterback, they need a talent infusion at basically every offensive skill position. They lacked playmakers, ranking 21st in offensive EPA, and a dismal 31st in passing EPA. Why? Because they struggled to get open downfield against good, or even decent opponents.
And while Klubnik was fine as a passer, he wasn't exactly great, and certainly didn't elevate any of those wideouts. He's not really a "throw you open" sort of player; you have to give him the space to make the throws into, or they're not going to happen.
If the Tigers are truly serious about elevating themselves back to title contention, they have to get Klubnik some actual weapons in the passing game. They have to find players who can make plays, who can get separation and get open downfield. They need a Tee Higgins, or a Justyn Ross, or even a Hunter Renfrow; a guy who can find a way to get the ball into his hands and make plays.
Without that, it won't matter if Klubnik comes back or not; the Tigers' story that "isn't over" will be another 9-win season and fringe playoff case.
