Buffalo Bills mock draft: One week from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the Buffalo Bills with the No. 30 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: This is the biggest weakness on the Bills' roster; they need another starter at cornerback. Opponents moved the ball through the air too easily last season, as Buffalo allowed 68.5% of passes to be completed (fifth worst in the NFL). Amos — who had three picks and 15 pass breakups last season — could slide into free agent Rasul Douglas' spot.
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: The numbers don't blow you away (66 catches, 771 yards) but don't be fooled. Burden is a first-round talent and game-changer with the ball in his hands. The QB play at Mizzou was inconsistent in 2024 because Brady Cook was injured for much of the season, but there's a reason Burden had 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine TDs in 2023.
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Matt Holder, Bleacher Report: The Bills already admitted they could use some help at defensive tackle by signing Larry Ogunjobi in the offseason. However, Ogunjobi will begin the 2025 campaign on the NFL's suspended list for six games after violating the NFL's PED policy. Buffalo also needs a long-term replacement for DaQuan Jones, making Grant even more of a fit.
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Mike Renner, CBS Sports: Hairston is a burner who can match the likes of the AFC's best deep threats stride for stride. He fills a pretty glaring need for the Bills on the outside.
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team: Buffalo's primary objective this offseason has been clear — the Bills want to get better defensively up front. They signed Larry Ogunjobi, Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht in free agency and now get a chance to add a disruptive wrecking ball to go along with Ed Oliver long-term inside.
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Jordan Plocher, Pro Football Focus: The Bills should be drafting the best defensive player available at Pick No. 30. Nolen is one of the top interior defensive linemen in the class and had an elite 91.6 PFF run-defense grade in 2024, which ranked second in the FBS — behind only Mason Graham.
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin are mediocre options, although the Bills still have expectations for Cole Bishop. But I don’t think any safety on the Buffalo roster should stop them from adding a playmaker such as Starks for the back end of the defense.
Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports: DaQuan Jones is 33 years old this season, and the Bills have always preferred having a defensive line rotation under head coach Sean McDermott. Williams’ strength and ability to eat blocks (while also being an easy mover) is a perfect fit in the short and long term next to the gap-shooting Ed Oliver. Williams might not ever get more than a couple of sacks each season, but all the other things he brings to the table will unlock so much on this Bills defense that has plenty of speed and pass rushing threats.
