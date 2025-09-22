Browns head coach announces team is sticking with Joe Flacco after monster Week 3 win
By Tyler Reed
For a moment, it felt like the Cleveland Browns were going to drop their third straight loss of the season in Week 3.
However, somehow, some way, the Browns find themselves on the winning side in a monster upset over the Green Bay Packers.
Browns fans were a little frustrated with the offense during Sunday's win. For some, quarterback Joe Flacco did not take enough chances down the field.
After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski quickly shut down any quarterback debate when he told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that Flacco would be the starting quarterback moving forward.
The Browns were without two starting offensive tackles in Week 3, yet they still pulled off the biggest upset of the young NFL season.
If you've watched one minute of the Browns this season, then you know they have one of, if not the best defense in the NFL. All that they are missing is an offense with a pulse.
Just two seasons ago, Flacco gave Browns fans hope when leading the team to a postseason appearance. Now, the hope is that Flacco can be more than he has shown in 2025.
Keeping Flacco as the starter is the right move. But the clock on Dillion Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders getting their moment has already begun.
