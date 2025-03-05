Browns' free-agent running back could make team pay by signing with hated rival
By Tyler Reed
The Cleveland Browns have created a mess that only this franchise can be known for. The massive contract with Deshaun Watson has turned into one of the worst in the history of the NFL, and now, the face of the team, Myles Garrett, wants out.
To say the franchise has issues is an understatement. However, we haven't even gotten to the worst part for the fanbase.
RELATED: It would be downright unpatriotic to host a Super Bowl outside of America
It appears the team is moving on from running back Nick Chubb this offseason. When things were dark, the faithful members of the Dawg Pound always knew they could count on Chubb.
Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, is reporting that the franchise will part ways with the veteran running back.
This past season, Chubb made a comeback from a brutal knee injury that sidelined him for the 2023-24 season.
The four-time Pro Bowl running back did not look like the player of old; however, that type of injury is never easy to come back from.
Still, the franchise appears ready to move on, but the fanbase is not. Fans have been voicing their displeasure over social media over the move, but the fact remains, Chubb is going to be on another team next season.
So, where will he go? The easy answer is somewhere that he can prove to the Browns that he has plenty left in the tank. That place would be with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers could be in the market to add a back during free agency, and the physical style of Chubb would fit perfectly with Pittsburgh's style of play.
Browns fans better get used to the idea of Chubb staying in the AFC North because the Steelers are looking like the perfect fit.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Best landing spots for Davante Adams
NFL: Post-Combine Consensus Mock Draft
NBA: What are the Hornets even doing?
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces last date for ‘Around the Horn’