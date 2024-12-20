Myles Garrett's frustrations lead to unnerving future with Browns
By Tyler Reed
The Cleveland Browns have long been a punching bag for the NFL. The franchise has just one postseason victory since they returned to the city in 1999. However, the mediocrity of the franchise isn't from a lack of trying from the players on the field. Edge rusher Myles Garrett is destined to hear his name called in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, his individual statistics are not currently on his mind.
On Friday, Garrett spoke to the media in Cleveland about his future with the franchise. Garrett did not hold back his feelings on how he sees the future with the Browns.
The All-Pro edge rusher does not want to hear the term rebuild, and rightfully so. At one point, it seemed the Browns were building something that could make even the most pessimistic fan believe in their future. Now, staring down the barrel of another losing season, the franchise's best player wants to see a plan on how the front office can fix this without a rebuild.
There are pieces in Cleveland that can put this team in a position to win, Garrett being one of those. However, with so many questions left to be answered on the offensive side of the ball, it appears that a rebuild is exactly what is needed in Cleveland.
Garrett's future with the organization will be a hot topic all offseason. A potential move by the future Hall of Famer should gauge the interest of every franchise in the league.
