The Big Lead

Breaking down Mack Brown's best possible replacements as North Carolina head coach

By Sam Westmoreland

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tarheels head coach Mack Brown looks on with his players during an injury time out in the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tarheels head coach Mack Brown looks on with his players during an injury time out in the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images / Robert Myers-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter
Prev
3 of 3
Next

JON SUMRALL

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall figures to get a long look in Chapel Hill
Sep 14, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Sumrall figures to be a front-runner for essentially any and all Power 4 jobs that come open in the coming weeks, and North Carolina is no exception.

According to Manny Navarro and Ralph D. Russo of The Athletic, people familiar with North Carolina's hiring process say Sumrall figures to get a "good look" for the job, and with good reason. All he's done to this point is win, in places where winning is far from assured.

He took over a Troy program that had failed to crack the five-win barrier in three seasons under Chip Lindsay and immediately brought the Trojans back to glory, winning 12 games his first season and 11 games in his second.

From there, Sumrall replaced Willie Fritz at Tulane, and picked up right were Fritz had left off in rebuilding the Green Wave's previously moribund program, going 9-2 and putting them squarely in the Playoff conversation.

Sumrall is a widely respected coach, and he'd likely get the Tar Heels back to national prominence in no time flat.

JAMEY CHADWELL

Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell would be a good fit for the Tar Heels
Dec 1, 2023; Lynchburg, VA, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Jamey Chadwell celebrates with the fans after the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Williams Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

If the Tar Heels want someone with direct ties to the state, they should look no further than Liberty's head coach.

Chadwell has a proven history of success as a head coach, bringing Coastal Carolina an unprecedented run of success in his tenure with the Chanticleers. He proved himself to be an adept recruiter of the state, and posted three straight seasons with at least nine wins before moving to Liberty.

Since taking over the Flames' program, Chadwell has continued to win, going 21-3 over two seasons. His spread option offense is incredibly fun, and if the Tar Heels are looking to inject some excitement into the program, they could do worse than letting Chadwell call the shots.

BARRY ODOM

UNLV head coach Barry Odom could get a second chance at Power 4 football at North Carolina
Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; UNLV Rebels head coach Barry Odom looks on during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If North Carolina are looking for a potential retread option, they could do a lot worse than Odom. After four lackluster campaigns at Missouri, Odom became the defensive coordinator at Arkansas, where his schemes helped the Razorbacks find surprising success under head coach Sam Pittman.

From there, Odom jumped to UNLV, where he's used the same philosophies to build the previously moribund Runnin' Rebels into a formidable foe in the Mountain West. Odom's defenses flex and shift depending on the formations the offense is running, and they've been incredibly effective. But, the real key to a jump to the ACC would be offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's go-go offense, which combines the triple option and spread offenses into a truly terrifying weapon. The Runnin' Rebels live up to their name, with a high-tempo offense that would translate well to Carolina blue.

Odom won't be the top choice in Chapel Hill (that honor seems to be going to Sumrall), but there's no denying Odom's credentials as a coach, and he'd do a great job with the Tar Heels.

MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead

NBA: Wemby-Draymond Green photo goes viral

NFL: Looking like the end of the road for Aaron Rodgers

MLB: What’s gotten into the Angels?

CFB:Is any team this year truly good?

Home/CFB