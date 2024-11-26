Breaking down Mack Brown's best possible replacements as North Carolina head coach
DEION SANDERS
Sanders is a name sure to be on the mind of many Tar Heel fans, after Coach Prime managed to build the Colorado program back from the dead in just over a year. But is this really a feasible hire for them?
Sanders has a track record of success, leading Jackson State to back-to-back 11-plus win seasons before taking the job in Boulder. Since being there, he's thrust the Buffaloes back into the national spotlight, and has Colorado on track to have a nine-win season, and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff if things break right in the Big 12.
RELATED: North Carolina head coach Mack Brown will not return next season
Moving to North Carolina would put Sanders back in the recruiting territory he's most familiar with, but the coach wouldn't come cheap. His Colorado contract is worth $29.5 million, and pays him $5.5 million this season.
Odds are good Coach Prime is going to want something closer to the $7 to $8 million range to leave the Rocky Mountains, and at this point, it's not clear that the Tar Heels are a big enough step up in prestige to entice him to make the leap.