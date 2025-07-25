Bills' chilling tease of 'Nike Rivalries' uniforms has fans circling the wagon
By Tyler Reed
The NFL was a little behind the times when it came to the uniform game. The NBA caught on early, and now every team has what feels like 20 uniform combinations.
Now, the NFL is getting the big picture on the financial success of teams having multiple uniform combos throughout a single season.
Just in the last month, fans have seen the New Orleans Saints drop a new helmet and a new jersey. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released an iconic throwback fit, and the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers have released two of the most hideous looks I have ever seen.
On Friday, teams around the league began to tease another uniform reveal. This time, it is in partnership with Nike and the new "Nike Rivalries" uniforms, that it looks like every team will be wearing this season.
Each team is sharing posts about this new rivarlry series, and no team understood the assignment more than the Buffalo Bills.
"Game of Thrones" hasn't been popular in nearly a decade, but don't let the Bills' social team know that, because they absolutely delivered with this tease.
The Bills will be wearing their new uniforms when the New England Patriots come to town on October 5th. If we get a helmet with the Bills logo having snow on its head, I may circle the wagons and become a fan of the team immediately.
