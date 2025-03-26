Big East basketball is going to the next level with Xavier's hiring of Richard Pitino
By Tyler Reed
The college basketball world is moving pretty fast with the transfer portal and coaches jumping ship while the NCAA Tournament is being played.
Coaches are losing games in the Big Dance, and not even 24 hours later, they have offers from other schools to lead different programs.
Richard Pitino's New Mexico Lobos were eliminated this past Sunday in the second round by the Michigan State Spartans.
RELATED: Some say NIL ruined college basketball, but March Madness viewership paints a different story
Late this past Tuesday night, Pitino accepted the offer to be the new head coach of the Xavier Musketeers, who lost their former head coach, Sean Miller, shortly after the team was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The hiring of Pitino is especially intriguing to those who follow the Big East because his father, Rick Pitino, is the coach of the St. John's Red Storm.
Both Pitino's saw their successful 2024 seasons end in the second round of the tournament. However, now all the attention has shifted to their inevitable matchup during conference play in 2025.
The elder Pitino ruled the Big East this season, winning the regular season and conference tournament crowns. Now, he will have to take down his son to do that in 2025, which probably sounds like fun for the Hall of Fame coach.
The Big East has long been a basketball conference. Now, business has picked up even more with the addition of another Pitino.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 15.0: Cam Ward anointed unanimous No. 1 pick
NBA: Jaylen Brown names one way LeBron James hasn't surpassed Michael Jordan
CBB/CFB: The NCAA men's basketball transfer portal is absolutely chaotic just one day in
SOCCER: Landon Donovan calls out USMNT players for not having enough “pride”
SPORTS MEDIA: 'Fight For Glory' amps up the World Series highlight film for the digital age