College basketball legend is ready for major rule change regarding transfer portal
By Tyler Reed
The month of March is supposed to be the greatest time of year for college basketball fans. The NCAA Tournament is hitting the meat and potatoes portion of the schedule, as the end of this weekend will tell us who will be competing in the Final Four.
However, there is a new wrench in the college basketball schedule, and it really doesn't make sense as to why it starts now.
This past Monday was the official start of the transfer portal season. It probably starts now due to something about academics, but let's be honest, college sports and academics haven't gone together for decades.
Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale is frustrated just like the rest of us with the timing of the transfer portal.
"Isn’t absurd that TRANSFER PORTAL opens during the heart of ? There is so much instability in college basketball yet the upper echelon from administrators r talking about messing with the one golden event MARCH MADNESS - talking about expanding. PATHETIC," Vitale tweeted in frustration.
The broadcast Hall of Famer is 100% right in his take on the transfer portal. How can the most important time of the college basketball season be hindered by the start of free agency?
Yes, it is time for the NCAA to start treating its leagues like professional sports leagues and have an actual free agency window. Let's stop pretending like getting the kids qualified academically has ever really mattered.
