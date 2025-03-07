Best destinations for Sam Darnold if the Vikings don't bring him back
By Matt Reed
Sam Darnold shocked the NFL last season after not only leading the Minnesota Vikings to one of the best records in the league during the regular season, but putting up legitimately outstanding numbers in the passing game.
In a lot of ways, Darnold's success was even more impressive because there was a lot of spotlight on the Vikings after drafting J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and many expected the former Michigan star to get his shot as a rookie prior to his season-ending injury.
While it does look more and more like McCarthy could be Minnesota's guy in 2025, there should be plenty of teams eyeing up a move for Darnold in free agency. These are five of the best options for the veteran signal caller.
Las Vegas Raiders
A move to the AFC West makes a ton of sense for a variety of reasons, especially if the Raiders aren't sold on a quarterback in this year's draft. They have a ton of cap space to work with, which would allow them to not only bring in Darnold, but surround him with more weapons besides tight end Brock Bowers.
New York Giants
The Giants have had quite the difficult time finding solid and consistent quarterback play since Eli Manning retired, and with a young star at wide receiver in Malik Nabers it should be a priority to get someone that can deliver him and the team's other young weapons the ball. Darnold obviously has experience playing in the New York market, but the Giants would provide a different challnege in a division that features the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
Indianapolis Colts
Perhaps the Colts still believe in Anthony Richardson, but the reality is their offense has way too much talent to be as stagnant as they were a season ago. Darnold makes their passing game way more efficient and offers Jonathan Taylor a breather from having to be their sole source of attack on offense.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Fields may very well be the cheaper alternative that the Steelers go with this offseason, but if they're serious about competing and want to get the most out of George Pickens, Darnold is clearly the best option to run their offense. Pittsburgh has been missing a quarterback that can sling the ball around the field for years, but Darnold gives them a young option that can lead the team for future seasons.
Tennessee Titans
With the number one pick in hand, the Titans have enough cap space to get their elite player with the top pick and also lock up a quality quarterback like Darnold in free agency. The truth is Tennessee has plenty of offensive weapons, especially with a quality two-headed rushing attack. Bringing in Darnold to distribute the ball to Calvin Ridley and another young receiver would make this team exciting in a weak division.
