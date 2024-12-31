Best CFP bets for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
By Ty Bronicel
We're here to wish you a merry, happy, safe New Year's and to give you some predictions that I do believe will come true.
Went 2-1 last weekend, so that's 4-2 all told, which is enough to keep you ahead instead of in the red, but we're going to go for a perfect 2-0 mark this New Year's week.
We'll start with Penn State vs. Boise State in tonight's first CFP quarterfinal game.
Ashton Jeanty, this year's Heisman Trophy runner-up, is incredible and he's going to be a star in the NFL but what I like most about this Broncos team is their quarterback: A cool, calm kid named Maddux Madsen -- named after the Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Greg.
I think he has a big day as the Nittany Lions focus on stopping Jeanty.
Madsen will have to throw more than he's accustomed to, against a stout Penn State D, but consider this: He had 22 TD tosses vs. just three interceptions.
RELATED: CFP 2025: Breaking down Penn State vs. Boise State quarterfinal matchup
I think the spread from DraftKings is crazy.
You take Boise State with 11.5 points. Broncos likely won't win, but they'll cover. Book it, Dano!
Next up? This Arizona State team and their star running back Cam Skattebo.
I dig this kid. Flat-out fun to watch, tough to bring down and difficult to take your eyes off because of his intensity. He is a tad like Christian McCaffrey. Hope both dudes abide and stay healthy.
This Arizona State team has surprised many, but you bring in a good coach like Kenny Dillingham and great things happen. Hell, they might win this game.
You're taking the 12.5 points. Do it.
Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Rodgers is the new king…of getting sacked
CFB: Oregon shows off Rose Bowl uniforms
NBA: Wemby quickly becoming face of the NBA
SPORTS MEDIA: Fans still sharing legendary Gumbel calls