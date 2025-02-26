Lions fans quickly turning on Ben Johnson with his latest comments
By Tyler Reed
The Detroit Lions have had one of the more entertaining offenses for the last few years. The brainchild behind that entertainment was former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
After a shocking early exit in the playoffs this past season, Johnson finally found the head coach opening he had been waiting for.
Johnson accepted the head coaching position with the Chicago Bears, a move that already had Lions fans feeling a little salty.
However, it's Johnson's recent comments during the NFL Combine that have the Detroit faithful ready to pull out the pitchforks.
When speaking about his new quarterback, Caleb Williams, Johnson mentioned that he hasn't really been around an athletic quarterback like that during his time in the NFL.
Even Lions safety Kerby Joseph got in on the action with Johnson's comments. It appears those games against the Bears have already been circled for next season.
Sure, Lions fans should know that Jared Goff would not be considered an athletic quarterback. Goff has long been known as a traditional pocket passer.
However, any type of praise for the Bears from Johnson is immediately under the microscope from the former fan base that praised him.
These comments were not made out of haste; Johnson has continued to gush about his time in Detroit. However, it is a new day, and Johnson has become public enemy number one with Lions fans.
