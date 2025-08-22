Malik Beasley’s federal gambling investigation woes receive positive update
Malik Beasley was coming off a career year going into NBA free agency this offseason. Having been pivotal to the Pistons' great season, the expectation was that he would get paid handsomely. However, his involvement in a federal sports gambling investigation threw a wrench in the works.
Beasley's involvement led to multiple stories emerging about his financial situation. The NBA sharpshooter has reportedly been sued multiple times over the past year for failure to make payments. This only seemed to lend credence to the allegations and made fans wonder if he's ever going to take the court again.
RELATED: NBA star Jaylen Brown's father allegedly arrested over horrific parking spot crime
"Malik Beasley is no longer a target of the federal gambling investigation conducted by the Eastern District of New York, his attorneys Steve Haney and Mike Schachter told ESPN. This potentially reopens free agency for one of the NBA's top shooters," Shams Charania reported.
The whole scenario might have led to some NBA teams souring on Beasley, but if he isn't a target of the investigation, then there will be just as many that would value his services. Having averaged over 16 points per game while shooting 42 percent from three on 9.3 attempts per game, Beasley has proven himself to be an elite role player.
This news will be an extreme relief to the man as well. The contract he is likely to get will take care of his reported financial issues. It will be exciting to see where Beasley ends up and how he performs following such a great season and equally tumultuous offseason.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: 2025 NFL Preseason, Week 3 TV schedule: Full list of games
NBA: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's father allegedly arrested over horrific parking spot crime
NCAAF: Notre Dame Fighting Irish unveil incredible 'Football Leprechaun' logo & the internet goes wild
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN to acquire in-market broadcast rights to 5 MLB teams
VIRAL: Golfer breaks unbelievable record for the world's longest putt