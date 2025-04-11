Austin Reaves addresses ‘very real’ stigma against white players in the NBA
Austin Reaves has unlocked a new level of play for the Lakers this season. There were questions about whether he would be able to thrive after the team acquired Luka Doncic, but he has only gone from strength to strength since the Slovenian's arrival.
Reaves has been underrated for the better part of his career, he went undrafted before earning his spot in Los Angeles through his play. And while it might not be the only reason that Reaves hasn't been looked at as a potential star, being white in a predominantly black league has been a factor. Speaking to ESPN recently, he addressed the stigma that exists about white players.
RELATED: LeBron James rips NBA referee for ‘taking it personally’ after Luka Doncic ejection
"You know, as a white guy in the NBA, I sometimes look at white players and I'm like, 'They're not very good,'" Reaves told ESPN. "So, it's a stigma that I think is real."
There have been narratives white players have faced for years, mainly that they tend to be soft, but Reaves is anything but. He invites contact, averaging 5.1 free throws per game this season. He's been giving the work to every team since the Luka trade too, averaging 22.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in his last 25 games.
His head coach, JJ Redick, added to Reaves' point, saying, "I think every guy in our shoes has experienced some level of this where you're going to be tested. And truthfully, no matter how many times you pass that test, you're going to be tested again."
Austin Reaves isn't shirking any tests at the moment, he just seems hungry for more. With him performing at an All-Star level alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the Lakers have a real shot at the NBA championship this season.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Lonzo Ball hosts family of man who donated knee cartilage for transplant surgery
CBB: UConn star Paige Bueckers keeps finding ways to make herself more likable
MLB: Newest Masters photographer is a Baseball Hall of Famer
NFL: Top NFL Draft prospect Isaiah Bond turns himself in on warrant for troubling charge
SPORTS MEDIA: Ohio village's effort to rename park for Hall of Famer meets 'racially based' pushback
VIRAL: Jayden Daniels brought his most memorable rookie play to The Louvre