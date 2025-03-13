Atlético Madrid lost to their biggest rival in the most devastating way possible
By Matt Reed
The UEFA Champions League has had some interesting matchups in Year 1 of its revamped format, but Wednesday's Madrid Derby might've been one of the most wild games yet in this season's competition.
Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid met in the UCL Round of 16 this week with a place in the final eight on the line, and when the game went to penalties it certainly didn't disappoint in the controversy department.
With the game on the line in the shootout, Atletico had a really strong chance to take command when Julian Alvarez stepped up to the penalty spot. What happened next was something wild when the Argentine double-hit the ball when he his plant foot made contact at the same time as his kicking leg touched it.
Although the ball went into the net, the officials ruled the goal didn't count and that allowed Real to climb their way back into the shootout despite Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak's brilliance.
Real Madrid have always been a side that's been seen as receiving favoritism in Champions League play, but while the call was certainly harsh it seemed to be the correct decision against Atletico.
