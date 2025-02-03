Are NFL fans ready for the Super Bowl to go international?
By Tyler Reed
The Super Bowl has become a week-long celebration for NFL fans. This year, Super Bowl 59 is taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Not many cities can top the party that goes down in New Orleans, making it a prime spot to continue to host Super Bowls.
But what if the Super Bowl happened outside of the United States? Yes, America's new favorite pastime could soon see its biggest game on international soil.
During NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's media availability on Monday, the commissioner mentioned that he believes the NFL will one day have an international team, and a Super Bowl will be hosted in another country.
That news has not gone over well for the fans on social media. Some are shouting to the rooftops that this move could damage the league.
Yes, the NFL has become a vacuum for money, and taking the show to an international audience has made the pockets of everyone involved in the league larger.
However, once again, the league is failing to realize the opinions of the players who are involved in the games.
Extra games being added to the regular season along with a dreadful flight over the ocean, the NFL is putting its profits ahead of its players.
But honestly, did anyone expect anything less? The train is going to continue blowing through everything until the last penny is taken. Although being called world champions would actually make sense for the first time.
