Antonio Pierce on Raiders losing No. 1 pick spot: 'None of that s--- matters to us'
By Joe Lago
With their team mired in a 10-game losing streak, Las Vegas Raiders fans had no choice but to begin looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft and the chances of drafting a franchise quarterback. Hopes remained high among Raider Nation with the Silver and Black holding the No. 1 overall pick going into Week 16.
However, Sunday's 19-14 home victory against the equally dismal Jacksonville Jaguars sent Vegas tumbling out of the top spot to the No. 6 overall selection, which currently puts 3-12 Vegas, barring a trade, out of contention for the draft class' top two quarterbacks, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward.
RELATED: Davante Adams takes another shot at the Raiders
The win felt like another gut punch for Raiders fans who still keep the faith that the franchise can end its cycle of dysfunction and disappointment since reaching Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003. The team has enjoyed only two winning seasons in the last 22 years.
Asked what he would say to fans who are more focused on winning the No. 1 pick than Sunday's game against the Jaguars, head coach Antonio Pierce did not share their same concern about future draft plans.
"Talk to Tom Telesco," replied Pierce, referring to the Raiders' first-year general manager.
On Monday, Pierce doubled down on his lack of concern about Vegas' positioning in next April's draft.
"We don't do this to lose," Pierce told reporters. "We don't do this for anybody's fantasy football team. We don't do this for anybody's draft projections. None of that s--- matters to us. The only thing that matters is winning, and that's all we want to do."
Angry Raiders fans can accuse Pierce of being tone-deaf all they want, but he is speaking the truth.
Even on losing NFL teams, players and coaches prepare each week to accomplish one goal — win. The next game is the next opportunity to impress a future employer by placing well-executed plays on videotape and game film. "Tanking" is not in their vocabulary.
And if you think Raiders brass are disappointed about slipping to the No. 6 pick, think again. Owner Mark Davis was as overjoyed as anyone about Sunday's victory,
No one seemed to be relishing in Sunday's victory more than Davis, who reportedly was "in a good mood" and clapped his hands in the locker room while players danced.
"Way to fight!" yelled Davis, according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur.
Davis' stamp of approval over the Jaguars win will only infuriate draft-focused Raiders fans further. The conflicting priorities between the team and its fans are just one more example of how far the franchise stands from its long-ago Super Bowl glory.
