LeBron James celebrates his recent record in 'Wilt style'
LeBron James is currently playing the 22nd season of his NBA career. By this time most players are already out of their primes.
However, James remains one of the top players in the NBA even on the cusp of turning 40 years old. Evidently, he has a plethora of records to his name.
RELATED: "Bring Bronny up...": Dwyane Wade gives a brutal reality check to LA Lakers' championship hopes
Speaking of which, James recently added another accolade to his name. He has now surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for playing the most minutes in the history of the NBA.
After breaking the record, James took it to his official Instagram account to celebrate the record using an image that was popularized by NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain.
"Last night became the NBA All-Time Leader in Minutes! Crazy to even think about! Very thankful and blessed! Been a helluva ride. 1 million minutes Wilt style!" James wrote on IG.
To be precise, James has recorded 57,471 minutes in his NBA career. But joked about playing 1 billion minutes in the league.
It was a subtle way to troll those who criticize James for seemingly stat-padding his way to NBA's all-time scoring record.
Anyway, James has surely declined a bit this season, but he is still putting up 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He is one of the biggest reasons why the Purple and Gold are 15-12 in the 2024-25 NBA season. Although they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference, they still have a shot at turning their season around.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB:Which fans want a Natty the most?
NFL: The Steelers used Madden for Special Teams strat
NBA: LeBron might be over all the 3-pointers, too
SOCCER/SPORTS MEDIA: The Women’s World Cup goes to Netflix, which could be a disaster